Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 676 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 875.4% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.61.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

