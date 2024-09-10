Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCR. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 402.5% in the second quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

