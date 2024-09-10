Private Management Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,438,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,422 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 6.46% of Veritone worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Veritone by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market cap of $110.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.29. Veritone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.99 million during the quarter. Veritone had a negative net margin of 42.56% and a negative return on equity of 222.47%.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

