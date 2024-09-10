Private Management Group Inc. Buys 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 23.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 8,612 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,169 shares of the software company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its position in Adobe by 5.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.52.

Shares of ADBE opened at $569.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.92 and a 200 day moving average of $519.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

