Private Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 204,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.16.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

