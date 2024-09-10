Private Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

