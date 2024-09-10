Private Management Group Inc. Invests $463,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.77 and a 200-day moving average of $245.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29. The firm has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

