Private Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.83.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

