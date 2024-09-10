Private Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,642 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $140.15.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

