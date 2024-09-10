Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,189 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 18.8% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

GGZ opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $12.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.