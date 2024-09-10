Private Management Group Inc. Sells 14,675 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,675 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in WideOpenWest by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WideOpenWest by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,966.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $52,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,224.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $263,300. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

