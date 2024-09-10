Private Management Group Inc. Sells 438 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $365.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $363.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

