Private Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HYI opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

