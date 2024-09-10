ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc Acquires 165,316 Shares

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 165,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,959.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,362,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,849,763. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,639.49.

ProFrac Stock Performance

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.82. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. Research analysts forecast that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the second quarter worth $150,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ACDC. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Featured Stories

