Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Raised by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Prologis by 9.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,805,000 after purchasing an additional 420,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $18,551,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.12.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

