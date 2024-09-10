Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,133.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 3.8% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

