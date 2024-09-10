Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) CEO Robert Bodor Purchases 3,480 Shares of Stock

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Bodor bought 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $99,806.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Proto Labs Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $703.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth $11,382,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $7,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,305,000 after purchasing an additional 130,670 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 32.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 106,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRLB

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.