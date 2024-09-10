Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.1% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Public Storage from $327.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.77.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $351.50 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $353.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.90. The firm has a market cap of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

