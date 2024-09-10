PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Leerink Partnrs

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on PureTech Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

PureTech Health stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 302,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.26% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

