Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

SEIC opened at $66.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $67.27. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,291,000 after purchasing an additional 222,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,751,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 692,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 551,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.