Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevi Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trevi Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Trevi Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRVI. Leerink Partners began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trevi Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.96. Trevi Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 10,981 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $33,162.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,205.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,355 shares of company stock valued at $116,663. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

