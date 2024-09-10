Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Alkermes plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alkermes in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Alkermes’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in Alkermes by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 3.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

