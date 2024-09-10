Q1 2026 Earnings Estimate for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Issued By William Blair

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for The Descartes Systems Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $96.51 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,024,000 after acquiring an additional 81,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 70.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

