Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $624.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $509.23 on Monday. McKesson has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.99.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,331,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,926,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.