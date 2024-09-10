Q2 2025 Earnings Estimate for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.32. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.14 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.27 EPS.
McKesson Stock Performance
NYSE MCK opened at $509.23 on Monday. McKesson has a one year low of $417.65 and a one year high of $637.51. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $573.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $557.99.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total value of $2,349,490.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,259 shares of company stock worth $6,635,492. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,331,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $1,090,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 350,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,926,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
