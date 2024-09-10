Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for AeroVironment, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for AeroVironment in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $180.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $315,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 203.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 136,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 74,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.70, for a total value of $89,621.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

