Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Verint Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Verint Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Verint Systems from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $25.81 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $18.41 and a 1 year high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.93.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $12,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,764 shares in the company, valued at $20,585,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 4,417 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $161,662.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,975 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 764.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.