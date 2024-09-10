Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Blackline Safety Corp. Issued By Ventum Cap Mkts (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, September 4th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Blackline Safety Stock Performance
Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.
