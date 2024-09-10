Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Issued By B. Riley

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Byrna Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Byrna Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $341.47 million, a PE ratio of -107.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Herbert Hughes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $98,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,942 shares of company stock valued at $636,627. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYRN. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $131,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Byrna Technologies by 53.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies in the second quarter worth about $466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 145.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.