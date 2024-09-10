Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Oculis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for Oculis’ current full-year earnings is ($2.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Oculis’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oculis from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Oculis from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The firm has a market cap of $484.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.84.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

