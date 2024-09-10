Q3 2025 Earnings Estimate for GitLab Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GitLab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for GitLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for GitLab’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. GitLab’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays upped their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

GTLB stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab has a 52-week low of $40.19 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at about $199,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 523,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 1,890.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,342,873.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 23,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $1,148,867.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,758,527.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,633 over the last 90 days. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

