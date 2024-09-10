Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Cisco Systems, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the network equipment provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cisco Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a market cap of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $3,566,120. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

