Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for J.Jill, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JILL. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE JILL opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,327,538 shares of company stock valued at $41,247,187 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 109.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,116 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in J.Jill by 2,143.3% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,147,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

