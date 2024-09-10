Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cencora in a report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Cencora’s current full-year earnings is $13.61 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Cencora’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $18.29 EPS.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. Cencora’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.13.

Cencora Stock Performance

NYSE:COR opened at $236.53 on Monday. Cencora has a 1-year low of $172.41 and a 1-year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.44 and a 200 day moving average of $233.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock worth $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

