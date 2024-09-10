Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at $2,995,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 17.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

Qualys stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $179,736.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,535 shares of company stock worth $2,578,345 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

