Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Cut by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Qualys worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 6,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares in the company, valued at $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.32. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.32 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Qualys from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Qualys from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

