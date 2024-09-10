Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PWR. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.74 and a 1 year high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total transaction of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,541,390.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

