Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quanta Services in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.50.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $250.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.64. The firm has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $8,841,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,002 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,390.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,791.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanta Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

