Quest Partners LLC Acquires 5,648 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 531.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 506,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 285,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,556.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,637.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,252 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock opened at $261.57 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $280.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.