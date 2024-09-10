Quest Partners LLC Boosts Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 3,849.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 162,681 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $7,102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,024,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,669,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,565,000 after purchasing an additional 465,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 304,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

NYSE:AXL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

