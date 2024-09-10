Quest Partners LLC Buys 18,627 Shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

HHH stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Further Reading

