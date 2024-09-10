Quest Partners LLC Buys 29,026 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 125.4% in the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 43.9% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.4% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 52,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 152,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

