Quest Partners LLC Buys 4,403 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2,590.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $346.48 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.59.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POOL

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.