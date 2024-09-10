Quest Partners LLC Buys 51,548 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance
NYSE IVT opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on IVT
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvenTrust Properties
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.