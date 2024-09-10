Quest Partners LLC Buys 51,548 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,548 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of InvenTrust Properties worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,427,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,512,000 after purchasing an additional 91,579 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IVT opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IVT

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.