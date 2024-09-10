Quest Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quest Partners LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $8,272,553.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,181,408.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $259,380.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,737.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

