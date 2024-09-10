Quest Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SEIC opened at $66.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.27. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $72.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,193,455.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $1,850,234.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,649,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,193,455.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading

