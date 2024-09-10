Quest Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 245,690.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

