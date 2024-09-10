Quest Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 426,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,726,000 after buying an additional 136,457 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,232 shares of company stock worth $3,058,787 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

NYSE CBRE opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.59.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

