Quest Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1,613.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at $181,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,855,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,411.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 438,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after buying an additional 425,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after buying an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. B. Riley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

GoDaddy Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $152.88 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.15 and a 12-month high of $167.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total transaction of $629,055.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,078,986.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,025. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.