Quest Partners LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Quest Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 194.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LECO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.29.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $174.45 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.07.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

