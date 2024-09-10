Quest Partners LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Centene Co. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $81.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

